WARSAW, Sept 14 Poland's finance minister Mateusz Szczurek said on Monday that he was agaist imposing a new levy on bank assets, as proposed by the biggest opposition party Law and Justice (PiS).

"We already, in a certain sense, have a bank tax. Banks contribute to deposit insurance that has financed the rescue of deponents in (credit unions) SKOK in recent years," he said.

Szczurek also said that the parliament is working on a bill that would create a fund to support troubled home borrowers, to which banks would also contribute.

"I am against taxing bank assets," he said. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)