BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
(Updates with new mBank figures) WARSAW, June 16 Polish lenders stand to gain cash and Visa Inc shares after the world's largest payments network buys its subsidiary Visa Europe from its local member banks. Visa said in November last year it would buy Visa Europe for up to $23.3 billion. Below is a summary of Polish banks' estimates of how much they expect to receive from the deal, expected to be finalised in the second quarter of 2016: Lender Owner Cash Visa shares (mln euros) ING BSK ING 31 11 B. Millennium BCP 55.5 19 Bank BPH GE 16.7 5.7 mBank Commerzbank 46.5 16.5 Bank Handlowy Citigroup 14.9 5.1 BNP BGZ BNP Paribas 6.5 2.2 BZ WBK Banco Sant. 46.74 16.04 PKO BP State-run 66.2 22.7 (Compiled by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Adrian Croft)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.