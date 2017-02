(Updates with new mBank figures) WARSAW, June 16 Polish lenders stand to gain cash and Visa Inc shares after the world's largest payments network buys its subsidiary Visa Europe from its local member banks. Visa said in November last year it would buy Visa Europe for up to $23.3 billion. Below is a summary of Polish banks' estimates of how much they expect to receive from the deal, expected to be finalised in the second quarter of 2016: Lender Owner Cash Visa shares (mln euros) ING BSK ING 31 11 B. Millennium BCP 55.5 19 Bank BPH GE 16.7 5.7 mBank Commerzbank 46.5 16.5 Bank Handlowy Citigroup 14.9 5.1 BNP BGZ BNP Paribas 6.5 2.2 BZ WBK Banco Sant. 46.74 16.04 PKO BP State-run 66.2 22.7 (Compiled by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Adrian Croft)