WARSAW Aug 19 Poland's main opposition party
Law and Justice (PiS), a leader of election polls ahead of the
October parliamentary election, reiterated on Wednesday its
plans to introduce a 0.39-percent tax on lenders' assets, PiS MP
Pawel Szalamacha said.
"Nothing has changed. Still our core scenario is a tax of
0.39 percent of assets," Szalamacha, seen as a ministerial
candidate in PiS government, told Reuters.
Polish banks have been under pressure for months - law
makers impose increased levies on bank guarantee fund, plan to
introduce bank tax and convert Swiss franc-mortgage portfolio
into local currency zloty at lenders' cost.
