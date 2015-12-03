(Adds detail)

WARSAW Dec 3 Poland announced plans on Thursday to tax banks at 0.39 percent of their assets, as part of government plans to introduce a levy on the sector to finance its social spending agenda.

The head of the parliamentary finance committee Wojciech Jasinski told reporters that from Feb. 1 banks will pay a tax of 0.0325 percent of assets per month, amounting to 0.39 percent a year. The rate for insurers will be 0.05 percent a month.

The tax will apply to banks with assets worth at least 4 billion zlotys ($1 billion) and will favour smaller banks struggling to generate decent margins amid record-low interest rates.

Poland's biggest bank PKO BP's assets amount to 250 billion zlotys, while the smallest listed lender -- Idea Bank -- has assets totalling 15 billion zlotys. PKO BP's shares fell 1 percent on Thursday afternoon while Idea Bank eose 0.6 percent.

Jasinski said the tax will bring the state 5-6 billion zlotys a year as the ruling PiS party looks to finance election promises that could cost up to 45 billion zlotys, including its pledge for a 500 zloty monthly child benefit.

Analysts said that the bank tax is in line with earlier plans, though some investors had hoped that the final rate would be lower, citing the risk of reduced lending endangering economic growth.

The proposed tax is subject to further discussion in parliament, though PiS has an outright majority in both chambers and the country's president is a PiS ally. ($1 = 3.9826 zlotys)

