WARSAW Oct 19 Portugal's Millennium bcp
will take a final decision regarding the sale of its
Polish arm Bank Millennium by the end of the year,
Bank Millennium's deputy chief executive officer was quoted on
Wednesday as saying.
"This process (sale of Millennium) is conducted by bcp. We
are at our shareholder's disposal. I believe that a final
decision in this regard will be taken by the end of the year,"
Joao Bras Jorge told Rzeczpospolita daily.
Last month, Millennium bcp said three banks had set out
written expressions of interest for its 65.5-percent holding in
Bank Millennium, while several others have also indicated they
were looking into it.
Sources told Reuters that France's BNP Paribas and Poland's
top two lenders PKO and Pekao made
preliminary offers, while Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo also
expressed interest.
(Writing by Marcin Goettig)