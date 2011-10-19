WARSAW Oct 19 Portugal's Millennium bcp will take a final decision regarding the sale of its Polish arm Bank Millennium by the end of the year, Bank Millennium's deputy chief executive officer was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

"This process (sale of Millennium) is conducted by bcp. We are at our shareholder's disposal. I believe that a final decision in this regard will be taken by the end of the year," Joao Bras Jorge told Rzeczpospolita daily.

Last month, Millennium bcp said three banks had set out written expressions of interest for its 65.5-percent holding in Bank Millennium, while several others have also indicated they were looking into it.

Sources told Reuters that France's BNP Paribas and Poland's top two lenders PKO and Pekao made preliminary offers, while Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo also expressed interest. (Writing by Marcin Goettig)