WARSAW, June 16 Poland's central bank governor Marek Belka said on Monday that his meeting with the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) on Tuesday will not be easy after a recording was published of him using an expletive to describe the council.

"I will have to tell them that I respect them and the adjective that I used, let's forget it," Belka told the TVN broadcaster.

(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)