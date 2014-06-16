BRIEF-Mazaya Qatar Real Estate Development FY profit falls
* FY net profit 74.6 million riyals versus 112.7 million riyals year ago
WARSAW, June 16 Poland's central bank governor Marek Belka said on Monday that his meeting with the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) on Tuesday will not be easy after a recording was published of him using an expletive to describe the council.
"I will have to tell them that I respect them and the adjective that I used, let's forget it," Belka told the TVN broadcaster.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* FY net profit 74.6 million riyals versus 112.7 million riyals year ago
March 15 Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE :
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03152017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya at an industry event in Mumbai. 9:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu at conference on strengthening railway transport connecti