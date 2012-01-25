DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 25 Markets should not expect a Polish interest rate cut unless there is an unexpected, dramatic slowdown in economic growth, Central Bank chief Marek Belka said on Wednesday.

"The market is expecting a loosening. What we have communicated recently is: 'Guys, the economy is doing well, much better than we feared or we expected, and inflation is sort of stubbornly over four percent, which is in the (long) run not acceptable to us, so don't count on lower interest rates," Belka told CNBC television at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Something very dramatic would have to happen, a dramatic slowdown, which I don't expect at all," he said. (Reporting by Peter Graff; Editing by Jon Boyle)