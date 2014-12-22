WARSAW Dec 22 Polish central bank governor
Marek Belka repeated on Monday that Poland would not benefit
from being in the euro zone now, as the bloc needs to deal with
its economic problems first.
"It would not be better as we would get rid of the important
instruments of the monetary policy, and apart from that the euro
zone has still its unresolved problems," Belka told private
broadcaster TVN24 BiS.
Poland committed to join the euro zone once it entered the
European Union in 2004 but the government insists that before
the zloty will be replaced with the common currency the euro
zone needs to conduct reforms and heal itself.
