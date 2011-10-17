* Belka expects public finance reforms from new govt
* Will support govt with moderate monetary policy
* Worried about global impact on Polish banking sector
WARSAW, Oct 17 Poland's newly re-elected
government should act decisively to rein in the budget deficit
in order to ensure financial stability , central bank
Governor Marek Belka said, adding the bank would support Warsaw
by pursuing a moderate monetary policy.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's centre-right Civic Platform
(PO) party won a second four-year term in elections this month
and Belka said it needed to show determination in reforming
public finances.
"I expect another meaningful step in public finance
consolidation," Belka wrote in an article for the Bloomberg
Businessweek magazine. "A difficult 2012 is coming, when we have
to show to the markets, that the deficit is being curbed,
borrowing needs are under control."
He said Poland should reform its separate pension system for
members of the police, army and other services -- which Tusk's
government has been working on for some time -- as well as its
costly social security system for farmers.
"The central bank can support government actions by
conducting stable monetary policy. In a world engulfed with
crisis, its long-term target should be to add to increasing
stability. We should fight inflation, but not too hard -- not
tighten too much only to be easing excessively in a while,"
Belka wrote.
"We should avoid being extreme, but, at the same
time, persistently aim at bringing inflation to the bank's
mid-term target of 2.5 percent plus/minus one percentage point
band."
Annual inflation stood at 3.9 percent in September.
Rating agencies have threatened to cut Poland's rating if
Warsaw fails to act swiftly on lowering its deficit and public
debt, which Warsaw forecasts at 5.6 percent of GDP and 53.8
percent of GDP respectively this year.
But Tusk, who in his first term disappointed liberal market
economists by not pursuing radical pro-market reforms, has
already said he would not change his gradual approach to reform.
Poland was the only European Union member to avoid recession
during the 2008-09 global financial crisis, partly because it is
less export-reliant than some of its neighbours and was also
helped by a sharp weakening of the zloty, which shed more than a
third of its value against the euro.
The Polish currency has also taken a beating this year,
weakening 8 percent against the euro, as investors fled riskier
emerging markets fearing a renewed global slowdown.
Poland's central bank has intervened three times in the spot
market since the start of September to support the zloty.
On Monday, Belka reiterated that more such moves were on the
cards, but said the bank was not defending any particular zloty
level.
The zloty did not react to his comments.
It was up 0.6 percent in morning trade at 4.273 to the euro.
FOREIGN BANKS
Belka said the zloty's volatility was partly due to foreign
owners of Polish banks promoting foreign currency mortgages,
which accounted for more than 60 percent of Poles' mortgages in
the first quarter, according to the market regulator's data.
The country's banking sector weathered the global economic
crisis well as no bank went bankrupt and banks' still saw some
loan growth, but Belka warned that banks' potential need to
raise capital posed risks for Poland.
"With stocks falling, parent banks will have trouble raising
capital. This could lead to a strong desire to adjust the bank's
balance sheets to the size of the bank's capital, that is
lowering assets and, resulting from that, credit limiting. I
fear this could affect Poland," he said.
Belka said enhanced cooperation between the government, the
central bank as well as the financial sector watchdog (KNF) was
essential and he criticised foreign parent banks over setting
ceilings for investments in Polish debt.
"Banking sector stability is crucial from my point of view.
I'm not against re-Polonisation with private capital
participation," he said, referring to the idea of private Polish
investors taking over the local units of foreign banks.
"There is this idea to invite private equity funds to
(participate in) re-Polonisation. If such chances arise, I have
nothing against that. I only warn against re-nationalisation."
