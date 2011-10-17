* Belka expects public finance reforms from new govt

By Gabriela Baczynska

WARSAW, Oct 17 Poland's newly re-elected government should act decisively to rein in the budget deficit in order to ensure financial stability , central bank Governor Marek Belka said, adding the bank would support Warsaw by pursuing a moderate monetary policy.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk's centre-right Civic Platform (PO) party won a second four-year term in elections this month and Belka said it needed to show determination in reforming public finances.

"I expect another meaningful step in public finance consolidation," Belka wrote in an article for the Bloomberg Businessweek magazine. "A difficult 2012 is coming, when we have to show to the markets, that the deficit is being curbed, borrowing needs are under control."

He said Poland should reform its separate pension system for members of the police, army and other services -- which Tusk's government has been working on for some time -- as well as its costly social security system for farmers.

"The central bank can support government actions by conducting stable monetary policy. In a world engulfed with crisis, its long-term target should be to add to increasing stability. We should fight inflation, but not too hard -- not tighten too much only to be easing excessively in a while," Belka wrote.

"We should avoid being extreme, but, at the same time, persistently aim at bringing inflation to the bank's mid-term target of 2.5 percent plus/minus one percentage point band."

Annual inflation stood at 3.9 percent in September.

Rating agencies have threatened to cut Poland's rating if Warsaw fails to act swiftly on lowering its deficit and public debt, which Warsaw forecasts at 5.6 percent of GDP and 53.8 percent of GDP respectively this year.

But Tusk, who in his first term disappointed liberal market economists by not pursuing radical pro-market reforms, has already said he would not change his gradual approach to reform.

Poland was the only European Union member to avoid recession during the 2008-09 global financial crisis, partly because it is less export-reliant than some of its neighbours and was also helped by a sharp weakening of the zloty, which shed more than a third of its value against the euro.

The Polish currency has also taken a beating this year, weakening 8 percent against the euro, as investors fled riskier emerging markets fearing a renewed global slowdown.

Poland's central bank has intervened three times in the spot market since the start of September to support the zloty.

On Monday, Belka reiterated that more such moves were on the cards, but said the bank was not defending any particular zloty level.

The zloty did not react to his comments. It was up 0.6 percent in morning trade at 4.273 to the euro.

FOREIGN BANKS

Belka said the zloty's volatility was partly due to foreign owners of Polish banks promoting foreign currency mortgages, which accounted for more than 60 percent of Poles' mortgages in the first quarter, according to the market regulator's data.

The country's banking sector weathered the global economic crisis well as no bank went bankrupt and banks' still saw some loan growth, but Belka warned that banks' potential need to raise capital posed risks for Poland.

"With stocks falling, parent banks will have trouble raising capital. This could lead to a strong desire to adjust the bank's balance sheets to the size of the bank's capital, that is lowering assets and, resulting from that, credit limiting. I fear this could affect Poland," he said.

Belka said enhanced cooperation between the government, the central bank as well as the financial sector watchdog (KNF) was essential and he criticised foreign parent banks over setting ceilings for investments in Polish debt.

"Banking sector stability is crucial from my point of view. I'm not against re-Polonisation with private capital participation," he said, referring to the idea of private Polish investors taking over the local units of foreign banks.

"There is this idea to invite private equity funds to (participate in) re-Polonisation. If such chances arise, I have nothing against that. I only warn against re-nationalisation." (Additional reporting by Piotr Bujnicki, writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Susan Fenton)