WARSAW, June 16 Poland's central bank governor Marek Belka said on Monday he does not consider resigning over his leaked conversation with the interior minister where he used expletives about his colleagues at the bank and discussed the removal of the finance minister.

"I do not consider stepping down because there slowly emerges a true picture from this media dust, and we are getting to the essence, that this was rather (said because of) concern for the state," Belka told broadcaster TVN in an interview.

Poland's prime minister said on Monday that Belka had not committed any crime when he was captured in the secret recording. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)