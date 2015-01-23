WARSAW Jan 23 Polish central bank's head Marek
Belka said on Friday that the European Central Bank's (ECB)
decision to launch a bond-buying programme should support Polish
currency, the zloty.
"(It) should be a factor supporting the zloty's
strengthening," Belka told state press agency PAP, talking about
the impact of ECB's quantitative easing scheme on Poland's
economy.
ECB took the ultimate policy leap on Thursday, launching a
government bond-buying programme which will pump hundreds of
billions in new money into a sagging euro zone
economy.
Belka also said that Poland's rate-setting Monetary Policy
Council (MPC) was not far from forming a majority in favour of
cutting interest rates further.
"There is still some room (to cut rates)," Belka said. "But,
first of all, there must be a majority. I think we are not far
from it."
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)