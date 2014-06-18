WARSAW, June 18 Polish authorities searched the
premises of Wprost, the news magazine that published tapes of
officials' conversations that have embarrassed to the
government, the prosecutor's spokeswoman said on on Wednesday.
"This search began just a moment ago," Renata Mazur of the
Warsaw prosecutor's office told reporters.
The prosecutor's office has issued a warrant "demanding the
surrender of items," she said, indicating that would mean
devices carrying the recordings.
At the weekend, Wprost published secretly recordings of
private conversations between senior officials, including
Interior Minister Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz and central bank chief
Marek Belka.
In the recording, made last July in the private room of a
Warsaw restaurant, the two men discuss how the central bank
might help the government out of its economic troubles if it is
heading for election defeat.
