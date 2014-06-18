WARSAW, June 18 Polish authorities searched the premises of Wprost, the news magazine that published tapes of officials' conversations that have embarrassed to the government, the prosecutor's spokeswoman said on on Wednesday.

"This search began just a moment ago," Renata Mazur of the Warsaw prosecutor's office told reporters.

The prosecutor's office has issued a warrant "demanding the surrender of items," she said, indicating that would mean devices carrying the recordings.

At the weekend, Wprost published secretly recordings of private conversations between senior officials, including Interior Minister Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz and central bank chief Marek Belka.

In the recording, made last July in the private room of a Warsaw restaurant, the two men discuss how the central bank might help the government out of its economic troubles if it is heading for election defeat. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)