WARSAW, June 16 Polish central bank rate-setter Elzbieta Chojna-Duch said on Monday she saw no reasons for central bank's governor Marek Belka to resign and that she has accepted his apologies.

"It would be a shame to loose such a competent person and sentence him for academic work only", she told reporters in a broadcast relayed by TVN.

"Tomorrow we will hold a meeting of the Council, we will talk about the situation, but I had several conversations already and I feel satisfied with his apologies".

The Wprost news magazine on Saturday released a recording of a conversation in a restaurant last year in which, it said, Belka told a minister he would be willing to help the government out of its economic troubles if the finance minister was fired.

He also used an expletive to describe the central bank's Monetary Policy Council, which sets rates. Belka chairs the council. (Reporting by Michal Janusz and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)