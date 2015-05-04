May 4 BGZ BNP Paribas
* Polish BNP Paribas unit CEO Jozef Wancer says
open to all options when it comes to growth in Poland.
* BNP bought BGZ - Poland's No.11 bank by assets - last year
from Dutch Rabobank for 4.5 billion zlotys ($1.24
billion) as part of expansion in higher-growth markets.
* Merging BGZ and BNP's Polish arm is expected to bring
total cost savings of 350 million zlotys by 2017.
* BGZ CEO sees no dividend from 2015 profit, payouts
possible in the future.
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6293 zlotys)
(Reporting By Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)