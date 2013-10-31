WARSAW Oct 30 The Polish units of the Dutch
lender Rabobank announced a plan to merge on Thursday,
potentially opening the way for a spin-off of the combined
businesses.
Bank BGZ will merge with Rabobank Polska, the banks
said, fulfilling a promise to combine the two made by the Dutch
lender to Polands's financial regulator, which has so far
blocked any idea of a sale of BGZ as a single entity.
The biggest Dutch retail bank, which was recently fined $1
billion over its involvement in the Libor rigging scandal, said
in June it was reviewing its options for BGZ, but had not
officially put the lender up for sale.
A Polish newspaper quoted unnamed sources saying earlier
this week that France's BNP Paribas placed the highest
bid for Bank BGZ offering to pay 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion)
for Rabobank's 98 percent stake in Poland's No.11 bank.
Sources have told Reuters that BNP Paribas and Spain's Banco
Santander were circling BGZ, while UniCredit's
said it had made a preliminary offer via its Polish
unit Pekao.
The merger still needs to be approved by Poland's financial
supervisor KNF.
($1 = 0.7356 euros)
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by David Evans)