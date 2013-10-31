WARSAW Oct 30 The Polish units of the Dutch lender Rabobank announced a plan to merge on Thursday, potentially opening the way for a spin-off of the combined businesses.

Bank BGZ will merge with Rabobank Polska, the banks said, fulfilling a promise to combine the two made by the Dutch lender to Polands's financial regulator, which has so far blocked any idea of a sale of BGZ as a single entity.

The biggest Dutch retail bank, which was recently fined $1 billion over its involvement in the Libor rigging scandal, said in June it was reviewing its options for BGZ, but had not officially put the lender up for sale.

A Polish newspaper quoted unnamed sources saying earlier this week that France's BNP Paribas placed the highest bid for Bank BGZ offering to pay 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) for Rabobank's 98 percent stake in Poland's No.11 bank.

Sources have told Reuters that BNP Paribas and Spain's Banco Santander were circling BGZ, while UniCredit's said it had made a preliminary offer via its Polish unit Pekao.

The merger still needs to be approved by Poland's financial supervisor KNF.

($1 = 0.7356 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by David Evans)