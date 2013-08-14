WARSAW, Aug 14 Poland's BGZ bank, a unit of Dutch lender Rabobank said on Wednesday it returned to net profit in the second quarter of 2013 after a cost-cutting drive imposed after it made losses last year. Market sources say Rabobank wants to sell BGZ, a small player in a consolidating Polish market, and improved results should make it easier to find a buyer willing to pay above the $1 billion at which the Warsaw market currently values the company. BGZ reported a net profit of 53 million zlotys ($17 million) in the second quarter after a loss of about 1 million zlotys a year earlier. Sources told Reuters last week that Polish banks Pekao and Getin Noble Bank, as well as the Netherlands' ING and France's BNP Paribas are interested in buying BGZ. Rabobank, the Netherlands' largest retail bank, has not commented on potential buyers but it has said it was "looking at strategic options" for its Polish unit. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Patrick Graham)