WARSAW, July 30 Poland agreed to sell its
remaining 25.5 percent stake in Bank BGZ in response to
a bid from Dutch co-operative bank Rabobank, Poland's
treasury ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Before the bid Rabobank owned nearly 60 percent of BGZ.
In April, Rabobank offered 1.25 billion zlotys ($375.21
million) for the 40 percent it does not already own, a 54
percent premium over BGZ's price ahead of the announcement.
After failing to sell its remaining holding to Rabobank, the
government floated BGZ a year ago, although it had to reduce the
stake it sold to 12 percent due to weak demand.
($1 = 3.3315 Polish zlotys)
