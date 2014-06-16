WARSAW, June 16 Poland will offer bonds due January 2019 and July 2019 at a switch tender on Wednesday, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The ministry added that it will sell the bonds in exchange for papers due July 2014 and January 2015.

Switch tenders are non-cash operations, at which the finance ministry exchanges papers nearing their maturity with those with a longer one. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)