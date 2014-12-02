WARSAW Dec 2 Poland will offer bonds due July 2019, January 2024 and July 2025 at a switch tender on Thursday, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry added that it would sell the bonds in exchange for papers due this year in January, April and July.

Switch tenders are non-cash operations, at which the finance ministry exchanges papers nearing their maturity for those with a longer one. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goettig)