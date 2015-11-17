WARSAW Nov 17 Poland will offer bonds due January 2020, April 2021 and July 2026 at a switch tender on Thursday, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry added that it would sell the bonds in exchange for papers due January and April next year.

Switch tenders are non-cash operations, at which the finance ministry exchanges papers nearing their maturity for those with a longer one.

