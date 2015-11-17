Australia shares up on materials stocks, snapping 3 days of losses; NZ steady
March 23 Australian shares rose on Thursday, snapping three straight days of losses, buoyed by the materials sector and gains from miner BHP Billiton.
WARSAW Nov 17 Poland will offer bonds due January 2020, April 2021 and July 2026 at a switch tender on Thursday, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The ministry added that it would sell the bonds in exchange for papers due January and April next year.
Switch tenders are non-cash operations, at which the finance ministry exchanges papers nearing their maturity for those with a longer one.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Wiktor Szary)
* Bank Coop says to reduce board to seven members from nine, Chairman Lewin hands over role to deputy Sturm