China stocks slide on liquidity, property market concerns; Hong Kong slips
* China facing heightened financial risks from property downturn - Moody's
WARSAW Dec 8 Poland will offer bonds due July 2017, April 2021 and July 2026 at a switch tender on Thursday, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The ministry added that it would sell the bonds in exchange for papers due January, April and July next year.
Switch tenders are non-cash operations, at which the finance ministry exchanges papers nearing their maturity for those with a longer one.
(Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
* China facing heightened financial risks from property downturn - Moody's
* AGM approves FY dividend of 3.5 percent bonus shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: