WARSAW Jan 15 Poland will offer 1.0-2.0 billion zlotys ($249-498 million) in 32-week T-Bills at a tender on Monday, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The offer is in line with the ministry's plan for debt supply in the first quarter.

($1 = 4.0157 zlotys) (Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Wiktor Szary)