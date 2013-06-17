BRIEF-Hudson Executive Capital reports 6.1 pct stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
WARSAW, June 17 The Polish unit of French lender BNP Paribas has set the maximum price in its planned share issue at 45 zlotys per share, which values the transaction at up to 386 million zlotys ($121.83 million), the company said late on Monday.
The lender said last week it planned to offer 8.58 million shares to institutional and individual investors in Poland and selected investors abroad to meet the Polish financial regulator's requirement to raise its free float to 15 percent.
Poland's financial watchdog has asked several foreign lenders to raise the number of shares other investors can own in their Polish units listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.
A greater free float improves a stock's liquidity and ensures a more diverse shareholder base, a particular issue for some large, foreign-owned companies.
BNP Paribas units hold nearly all of BNP Paribas Bank Polska. 387 million zlotys ($122.15 million) ($1 = 3.1682 Polish zlotys) (Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Carol Bishopric)
* CME Group Inc says a total open interest of 123.1 million contracts on march 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, March 10 Italian toll road operator Atlantia expects to receive binding offers for a minority stake in its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) by mid-April, its CEO said on Friday.