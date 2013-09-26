WARSAW, Sept 26 Polish national airline LOT
has given Boeing until the end of the year to
settle on compensation over faults with its 787 Dreamliner jets
or face court action, the company's chairman was reported as
telling a newspaper on Thursday.
Daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted Sebastian Mikosz as
saying that if the two sides do not settle on compensation, LOT
will go to court.
"We are holding negotiations because Boeing is our very
important partner and we are ready to take any steps possible
within the bounds of the law to defend the interests of the
company," Mikosz said.
Earlier this week LOT said it had had to delay some of its
Dreamliner flights after check-ups showed two planes lacked gas
filters and would add the cost of temporary replacement plane
rentals to its list of compensations claims which were already
estimated at 100 million zlotys ($32 million).
LOT is one of the 13 airlines that fly the 787, expected to
be a game-changer for the aviation industry as its use of
lighter materials and new engines promised 20 percent savings in
fuel consumption.
But there were delays getting the planes into service and a
number of technical setbacks followed, including the temporary
grounding of all planes because of problems with its lithium ion
batteries.