BOGDANKA/WARSAW, Poland Oct 15 Shareholders in
Polish coal miner Bogdanka on Thursday signalled their
willingness to allow a takeover of the company by power group
Enea by rejecting a plan to limit new shareholders'
rights.
Last month, Enea made a bid for a majority stake in its
major coal supplier Bogdanka, offering 67.39 zlotys per share or
1.48 billion zlotys ($398.63 million) in total.
Low coal prices have prompted a shakeout across the Polish
mining sector. Bogdanka has been hit by the falling prices and
competition from state-run miners, which have flooded the market
with cheap coal.
State-run Enea's bid followed its termination of a long-term
coal supply contract with Bogdanka,which send the mining
company's shares to an all-time low.
In a response, Bogdanka's supervisory board proposed to
limit new shareholders rights so that they would not be able to
control more than 10 percent of votes at meetings, irrespective
of the size of their stake.
The plan was designed to strengthen Bogdanka's shareholders
negotiating position but shareholders have decided not to use
it, signalling they could sell their shares to Enea at the
offered price, analysts said.
"We assess Bogdanka's shareholders decision very
positively," Enea said on Thursday. "This confirms the fact that
we are the best possible investor for the miner."
The biggest shareholder in Bogdanka is a pension fund
co-owned by Aviva and BZ WBK with a 15 percent
stake, ING's local pension fund with 14 percent and
Polish insurer PZU's pension fund, with nearly 10
percent.
"Negotiations are likely to continue, but today's decision
by the shareholders means a positive conclusion of Enea's call,"
Robert Maj, equity analyst at Haitong Bank said.
Most analysts believe that if Enea fails to take over
Bogdanka, it will terminate the remaining coal-supply contracts
it has with Bogdanka, forcing the miner to significantly reduce
its output.
According to Enea's initial plan, Bogdanka shareholders
could decide to sell their shares to Enea up until Oct.16, but
Enea said it planned to give Bogdanka more time to respond to
its bid.
($1 = 3.7127 zlotys)
