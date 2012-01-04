WARSAW Jan 4 Polish coal miner Bogdanka
said 2012 net profit should beat the record 230
million zlotys ($67 million) it enjoyed in 2010, helped by
higher coal prices.
"We will present a forecast statement in March," chief
executive Miroslaw Taras told TVN CNBC broadcaster on Wednesday.
"In 2010 the company earned over 200 million zlotys, 2011 is
slightly weaker, but this year will be very good. So, I am
certain that we will beat the 2010 record."
Taras said Bogdanka's 2011 revenue was above 1.2 billion
zlotys.
In the first three quarters of 2011 Bogdanka's bottom line
fell by a half to 88 million zlotys, weighed down by
investments.
($1 = 3.4198 Polish zlotys)
