WARSAW Jan 4 Polish coal miner Bogdanka said 2012 net profit should beat the record 230 million zlotys ($67 million) it enjoyed in 2010, helped by higher coal prices.

"We will present a forecast statement in March," chief executive Miroslaw Taras told TVN CNBC broadcaster on Wednesday.

"In 2010 the company earned over 200 million zlotys, 2011 is slightly weaker, but this year will be very good. So, I am certain that we will beat the 2010 record."

Taras said Bogdanka's 2011 revenue was above 1.2 billion zlotys.

In the first three quarters of 2011 Bogdanka's bottom line fell by a half to 88 million zlotys, weighed down by investments. ($1 = 3.4198 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Dan Lalor)