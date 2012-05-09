WARSAW May 9 Polish coal miner Bogdanka
reported on Wednesday a nearly threefold increase in
its first-quarter net earnings to 99 million zlotys ($30.61
million) on higher coal output and prices, beating forecasts.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected the miner to post a
profit of 91 million zlotys.
At the end of 2011 Bogdanka launched extraction from new
deposit Stefanow, which is to help the group increase coal
output to around 8 million tonnes this year from a little less
than 6 million in 2011.
($1 = 3.2341 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)