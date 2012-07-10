WARSAW, July 10 Polish retail chain Bomi
filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday after banks
financing the company blocked its overdraft facilities, Bomi
said late on on Tuesday.
The group is a medium-sized retailer targeting more affluent
clients with stores located in Poland's largest cities,
including Warsaw, Krakow and Gdansk. In the past few months it
has undergone restructuring and struggled with liquidity.
"Submitting the motion is in the current situation the only
scenario of continuing operations and saving over two thousand
jobs across the country," Bomi said.
Earlier on Tuesday Bomi said PKO BP, Pekao
and BRE Bank refused to extend its access to
an overdraft on current accounts. The group's shares lost 26
percent on Tuesday, adding to a loss of 77 percent in the year
to date.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)