LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - A 2022 tap for the Republic of Poland has attracted demand in excess of USD4bn allowing lead managers Citi, Deutsche Bank and HSBC to revise guidance tighter to 295bp-300bp over US Treasuries from the initial 305bp area level.

Pricing will be later today and books are now subject. The trade follows hot on the heels of Lithuania which priced a USD1.5bn new 10-year transaction on Wednesday that attracted USD5bn of orders from 300 accounts. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Natalie Harrison)