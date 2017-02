LONDON, Nov 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland, rated A2/A-/A-, has mandated Commerzbank, HSBC, ING and Societe Generale to lead manage a tap of its 3.375% July 2024 bond, according to sources.

The original EUR1.75bn tranche was priced in October at 143bp over mid-swaps via the same lead managers. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)