LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has officially opened order books on the increase of its 3.375% July 2024 euro bond at mid-swaps plus 135bp area, an official at a bank involved with the sale said.

Around 0900GMT on Monday, banks started taking indications of interest at the same spread and have already uncovered over EUR800m of orders from 75 investors.

Commerzbank, HSBC, ING and SG CIB are managing the tap - rated A2/A-/A- by Moody's, S&P and Fitch, all stable - which is expected to launch and price today.

