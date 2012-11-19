LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland (A2/A-/A-) has priced a EUR750m increase of its 3.375% July 2024 euro bond at 101.583, to yield 3.21%, an official at a bank involved with the sale said on Monday.

The tap brings the total size of the bond to EUR2.5bn.

The spread on the bond was fixed earlier on Monday at mid-swaps plus 135bp, in line with guidance. This equates to 185.2bp over the 1.5% September 2022 Bund.

Commerzbank, HSBC, ING and SG CIB managed the deal. (Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand)