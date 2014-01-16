BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia issues subordinated notes for JPY13.3 bln
* Confirm that, on 15 march 2017, it issued JPY13.3 billion worth of subordinated notes
LONDON, Jan 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland is set to raise USD2bn through its upcoming issue of a 10-year Global bond, according to market sources.
The sovereign, rated A2/A-/A-, has launched the transaction at a spread of 125bp over US Treasuries, at the tight end of final guidance of 125bp-130bp over and inside initial price thoughts of 140bp area.
Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the SEC-registered transaction, which is expected to price later on Thursday.
The deal is Poland's second foray in the international capital markets this year, following a EUR2bn 10-year deal issued at the beginning of January. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* "whsp now has a relevant interest in approximately 44.2% of hunter hall shares"
BOSTON, March 14 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc's stock price fell to its lowest level in eight years on Tuesday after the abrupt exit of its biggest supporter put renewed focus on the Canadian company's most pressing problem: raising capital to cut its roughly $30 billion debt pile.