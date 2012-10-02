UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland began testing investor interest for a new July 2024 euro benchmark at an initial level of 150bp area over mid-swaps on Tuesday, a banking official involved said.
The A2/A-/A- rated issuer mandated Commerzbank, HSBC, ING and SG CIB for the transaction that is expected to be priced today. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts