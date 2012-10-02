LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland began testing investor interest for a new July 2024 euro benchmark at an initial level of 150bp area over mid-swaps on Tuesday, a banking official involved said.

The A2/A-/A- rated issuer mandated Commerzbank, HSBC, ING and SG CIB for the transaction that is expected to be priced today. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)