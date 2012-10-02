LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland (A2/A-/A-) has opened books on its new 12-year Eurobond with official guidance set at mid-swaps plus 145bp area, said an official managing the deal.

Commerzbank, HSBC, ING and SG CIB received indications of interest totalling EUR2.5bn when sounding out investors earlier on Tuesday morning at swaps plus 150bp area.

The new July 2024 bond will price later on Tuesday. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)