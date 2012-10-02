LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland, rated A2/A-/A-, will price a new 12-year euro benchmark well inside where it first started to sound out investors after demand reached over EUR3.3bn.

Lead managers Commerzbank, HSBC, ING and SG CIB said the new July 2024 bond would price at 143bp over mid-swaps, 7bp inside initial price thoughts and at the tight end of the plus 145bp area revised guidance. There are 225 accounts in the book.

Books will close at 1100GMT and the bond will price later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Julian Baker)