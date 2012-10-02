LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has set final terms on its EUR1.75bn 12 year bond due July 9 2024 via Commerzbank, HSBC, ING and SG CIB.

Order books for the A2/A-/A- rated deal closed at EUR3.5bn before reconciliation. The bonds will have a spread of 143bp over mid-swaps once priced, which will occur shortly, a manager said. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Alex Chambers; Editing by Anil Mayre)