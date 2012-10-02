LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland (A2/A-/A-) priced its 3.375% EUR1.75bn 12-year bond due July 9 2024 via Commerzbank, HSBC, ING and SG CIB on Tuesday.

Order books for the A2/A-/A- rated deal closed at EUR3.5bn before reconciliation. The bond has a spread of 143bp over mid-swaps and a reoffer price of 99.195, confirmed lead banks. (Reporting By John Geddie)