WARSAW, Sept 8 Poland will decide this week on a
possible bond issue denominated in Swiss francs, Deputy Finance
Minister Dorota Podedworna-Tarnowska said on Monday.
"We are holding a series of meeting with Swiss investors
interested in our bonds issued on the Swiss as well as the
Polish market. I don't rule out that the meetings will result in
issuing bonds denominated in Swiss francs," she said in a
statement emailed to Reuters.
"The decision will be made after the meetings this week...
Because all deficit needs have already been met this year it
would be a small issue, a part of pre-financing of next year's
needs."
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Christian Lowe)