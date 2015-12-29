WARSAW Dec 29 Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party plans to amend a bank tax bill to exempt government bonds from the levy, a member of the PiS party said on Tuesday.

As a result of the exemption, the tax rate would increase to 0.0366 percent per month from the 0.0325 percent originally proposed, Andrzej Jaworski, the head of parliamentary finance committee told Reuters.

The government plans to use money raised from the tax to finance its social spending agenda. The bank tax bill still needs to be approved by parliament, controlled by the conservative PiS party, and the president.

The initial plan for the tax assumed a monthly tax rate at 0.0325 or 0.39 percent annually, imposed on banks' assets over 4.0 billion zlotys ($1.03 billion).

"PiS will submit an amendment which assumes raising the rate to 0.0366 percent (and) excluding government bonds," Jaworski said. He also said that as a result of the change the income from the tax in 2016 would be lower than the 5.5 billion zlotys originally estimated.

Earlier this month, a deputy finance minister said he would back exempting government bonds from the projected asset tax imposed on banks and insurers if the rate raises. ($1 = 3.8694 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman)