WARSAW Dec 13 Poland will offer to sell zero-coupon bonds due April 2019 at a switch tender on Thursday, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry said that it would sell the bonds in exchange for papers due January, April and October next year.

Switch tenders are non-cash operations, at which the finance ministry exchanges papers nearing their maturity for those with a longer one.

(Reporting by Marcin Goettig)