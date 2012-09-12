WARSAW, Sept 12 Poland's state-owned BGK bank plans to cut issuance of state infrastructure bonds to around 2 billion zlotys ($629.5 million) in 2013 from this year's 3.75 billion, a BGK official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Mariusz Grab, head of the bank's financial market department, said that the government would like to shift the bulk of financing for a road-building project which has transformed infrastructure in the European Union's largest eastern member funds to direct EU funding.

"(Bond) supply will be significantly lowered to no more than 2 billion. We will likely hold the tender in the first half (of the year), but it depends on market conditions," he said.

The bonds, part of a programme of debt placements to fund road-building projects driven initially by the need to upgrade transport ahead of this year's European soccer championships, are issued through the BGK on behalf of the National Road Fund (KFG), and guaranteed by the Polish state.

The reduction in the road-bond issues for next year may also reflect lower public investment levels and the government's determination to keep a lid on the deficit.

Borrowing for road building is included under the European Union's ESA 95 rules for calculating the general government deficit, which Poland's government expects to stand at about 3.5 percent of gross domestic product this year. ($1 = 3.1770 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz and Pawel Sobczak; editing by Patrick Graham)