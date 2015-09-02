BRIEF-Jubilee Holdings reports FY pre-tax profit 4.56 bln shillings
* FY ended Dec 2016 total income of 24.70 billion shillings versus 21.70 billion shillings year ago
LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has announced price guidance of 50bp area (plus or minus 2bp) over mid-swaps on a euro-denominated benchmark-sized 10-year bond, according to lead managers.
That compares with initial price thoughts of low 50s over mid-swaps.
The Reg S deal expected to be Wednesday's business. BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are running the transaction.
Poland is rated A2 by Moody's and A- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)
* FY ended Dec 2016 total income of 24.70 billion shillings versus 21.70 billion shillings year ago
ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkey's Akbank said on Monday it was experiencing systems disruptions due to technical reasons and was working to resume services as soon as possible.