LONDON, March 30 (IFR) - Poland has announced initial price thoughts of 165bp area over Treasuries for a US dollar 10-year bond, according to a lead.

The benchmark-sized SEC-registered deal is Wednesday's business.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the lead managers.

Poland is rated A2 by Moody's, BBB+ by Standard & Poor's and A- by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)