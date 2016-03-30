South Africa's Discovery appoints new CFO
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Insurance group Discovery has hired Deon Marius Viljoen as its new group chief financial officer from financial services group Alexander Forbes , the company said on Friday.
LONDON, March 30 (IFR) - Poland has announced initial price thoughts of 165bp area over Treasuries for a US dollar 10-year bond, according to a lead.
The benchmark-sized SEC-registered deal is Wednesday's business.
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the lead managers.
Poland is rated A2 by Moody's, BBB+ by Standard & Poor's and A- by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Insurance group Discovery has hired Deon Marius Viljoen as its new group chief financial officer from financial services group Alexander Forbes , the company said on Friday.
Feb 3 Outgoing Chairman of Spain's Banco Popular Angel Ron:
* Said on Thursday that four shareholders, representing 0.0121 percent of its share capital, brought a lawsuit to contest the sale of a 2 percent stake in Banco de Fomento Angola SA (BFA) to Unitel SA