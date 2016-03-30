LONDON, March 30 (IFR) - Poland has set a final spread of 150bp over Treasuries for a US dollar 10-year bond, according to a lead.

The spread is at the tight end of guidance of plus 155bp area (plus or minus 5bp) and inside initial levels of plus 165bp area.

No size has been announced but the sovereign plans to issue a benchmark bond.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the SEC-registered deal.

Poland is rated A2 by Moody's, BBB+ by Standard & Poor's and A- by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Robert Smith)