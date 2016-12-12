BRIEF-Seamico Securities reports FY net profit of 236.5 mln baht
* Fy total revenues 406.5 million baht versus 248.8 million baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2jb2le8) Further company coverage:
Dec 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has set guidance for a five-year euro benchmark Green bond at 50-55bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
The sovereign initially marketed the notes at 60bp area over mid-swaps. The size is expected to be between 500-750m.
Order books are over 1.1bn, excluding joint lead manager interest.
The Reg S trade is expected to price on Monday. HSBC is Green structuring adviser, as well as a bookrunner along with JP Morgan and PKO Bank Polski.
Poland is rated A2/BBB+/A- (negative/stable/stable). (Reporting by Robert Hogg, editing by Robert Smith)
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.02 billion rupees; income from operations was 5.91 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jlxqHf) Further company coverage:
* Ubs ceo says with respect to net new money, we remain disciplined