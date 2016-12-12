UPDATE 1-Spain's Banco Sabadell 2016 net profit stalls on mortgage charges
* Q4 net profit 64 mln, sets aside 130 mln euros in provisions
Dec 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has launched a 750m five-year Green bond at 48bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
The sovereign initially marketed the notes at 60bp area over mid-swaps, with guidance set at plus 50-55bp and final guidance at plus 48-50bp, to be priced in range.
Order books for the Reg S trade were above 1.4bn at the last update.
HSBC is Green structuring adviser, as well as a bookrunner along with JP Morgan and PKO Bank Polski.
Poland is rated A2/BBB+/A- (negative/stable/stable). (Reporting by Robert Hogg, Editing by Helene Durand)
* Q4 net profit 64 mln, sets aside 130 mln euros in provisions
* As at jan 27, investigations, including meetings amongst independent forensic accountant, management of group and auditor in progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sabadell Chairman Josep Oliu says expects low-double digit growth in net profit in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid newsroom)