* Sets guidance at midswaps +240-245 points -IFR
* FinMin tells Reuters issue size will be small
(Adds deputy finmin, dealer quote, market reaction)
WARSAW Jan 10 Poland said it re-opened a
five-year euro-denominated benchmark bond on Tuesday, setting
guidance at 240-245 points above mid-swaps, Thomson Reuters news
and market analysis service IFR reported.
Deputy Finance Minister Dominik Radziwill told Reuters
Warsaw did not seek to raise a significant amount from the
eurobond issue.
Markets had expected the maturity of the issue to be longer,
and bonds at the long end of the Polish curve rose significantly
after the news.
"Since everyone expected that the ministry would issue
10-year eurobonds, when it didn't, they started to buy a
domestic debt," said one Warsaw-based fixed income dealer. "And
this pushed the zloty higher."
Yields on 10-year paper fell some 6 basis points.
The zloty rose 0.6 percent, moving further away
from the psychologically key level of 4.5 per euro to trade at
around 4.467 at 1240 GMT.
Warsaw picked Barclays Capital, Societe Generale and
UniCredit as lead managers for the bond, which carries a coupon
of 3.75 percent. The bond is expected to be priced later in the
day.
Poland expects more than quarter of this year's borrowing
needs to be met by the end of this month.
(Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz, Pawel Sobczak and Chris
Borowski; Editing by John Stonestreet)