LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has set a final spread of 43bp over mid-swaps on the upcoming reopening of its EUR1bn 1.625% January 2019 bond, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated A2/A-/A-, is yet to announce the size of the tap. Order books exceeded EUR700m and are slated to close at 13:00BST.

The issuer released initial price thoughts of low to mid-40bp over mid-swaps earlier on Thursday.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UniCredit are the lead managers on the transaction, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Anil Mayre)