CANADA STOCKS-Futures up ahead of BoC rate decision
March 1 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision.
LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has priced a EUR700m reopening of its 1.625% January 2019 bond, according to one of the lead managers, bringing the note's total size to EUR1.7bn.
The tap priced at 99.334 to yield 1.759%, equivalent to a spread of 43bp over mid-swaps.
The sovereign, rated A2/A-/A-, announced the deal on Thursday morning, setting initial price thoughts at low- to mid-40bp over mid-swaps.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UniCredit are the lead managers on the transaction.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
March 1 Swedish private equity firm Altor said on Wednesday it would not hike its offer for call-center firm Transcom, sending Transcom shares, which had been trading above the bid level, lower.
* British Land and Oxford Properties exchange contracts for sale of Leadenhall building to C C Land